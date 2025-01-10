Dolphins fire special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and receivers coach Wes Welker

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins say they have fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker. Crossman took over Miami’s special teams unit in 2019 after stints in Carolina, Detroit and Buffalo. Miami’s special teams was ranked near the bottom of the league the past three seasons and was heavily penalized in 2024. Welker was hired in 2022 and helped the Dolphins to one of the best passing offenses in the NFL his first two seasons. Miami’s passing offense struggled in 2024, ranked No. 15 after leading the NFL the previous year.

