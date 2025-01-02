Dolphins face Rodgers and Jets needing a win and some help to complete a playoff-bound turnaround

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were struggling midway through the season at 2-6 and playing nothing like a potential playoff contender. The Dolphins are now 8-8 and heading into the regular-season finale Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets needing a win and Denver to lose to Kansas City to reach the postseason for the third straight year. Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Jets could play the role of spoiler against their AFC East rivals before they face an offseason of uncertainty. The 41-year-old quarterback is unsure if he wants to keep playing and a new regime will have to decide if it wants Rodgers next season.

