Dolphins downgrade QB Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful with hip injury ahead of Sunday’s game vs Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury. Tagovailoa was limited in practice this week with the injury, which he suffered in a loss to Houston on Dec. 15. Tagovailoa had been listed as questionable as the Dolphins prepare to face the Browns with Miami clinging to razor-thin playoff hopes. If Tagovailoa is ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start. Huntley spent training camp with the Browns, who signed him as a free agent in March. Huntley was signed by Miami after Tagovailoa sustained his third documented concussion in September. Huntley went 1-2 in three starts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.