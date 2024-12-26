Dolphins clinging to thin playoff hopes, hit the road to face Browns, who have lost four straight

The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes hinge on them getting some outside help. None of that will matter if they don’t beat the Browns. At 7-8, Miami has no margin for error and can’t afford to stumble against a Cleveland team that has lost four straight and is looking toward an uncertain future. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs one touchdown pass to reach 20 for the third straight season. He’ll have to keep his eyes peeled for Browns defensive star Myles Garrett, who is making a late push to win AP Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Garrett turns 29 on Sunday and on track to become the first player with four straight seasons of at least 14 sacks.

