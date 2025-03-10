Dolphins bringing in former Jets QB Zach Wilson on 1-year deal to back up Tagovailoa, AP sources say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are bringing in former Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson on a one-year deal to back up Tua Tagovailoa. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday. Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal will pay Wilson $6 million guaranteed. Wilson, drafted by New York second overall in 2021, spent last season as a backup in Denver and did not play a snap.

