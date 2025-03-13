Dolphins bring in Alexander Mattison to bolster running back room, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins added a power-running veteran to their running back room on Thursday, agreeing to a deal with Alexander Mattison, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. Mattison spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota. He had four TDs and 420 yards last season with Las Vegas. The Dolphins also bolstered their offensive line by signing veteran guard James Daniels and offensive lineman Larry Borom, and they added receiver help with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

