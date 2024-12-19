Dolphins and 49ers will both try to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) comes under pressure from Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers each enter Sunday’s matchup with a 6-8 record and will try to bounce back from disappointing losses. Miami lost at Houston and San Francisco lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while the 49ers are trying to avoid a loss that would ensure their first losing season since 2020. Miami is banged up on its offensive line, which could be a problem against San Francisco’s strong defensive front featuring Nick Bosa.

