Dolphins and 49ers will both try to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet Sunday

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers each enter Sunday’s matchup with a 6-8 record and will try to bounce back from disappointing losses. Miami lost at Houston and San Francisco lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, while the 49ers are trying to avoid a loss that would ensure their first losing season since 2020. Miami is banged up on its offensive line, which could be a problem against San Francisco’s strong defensive front featuring Nick Bosa.

