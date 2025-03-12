Does Liverpool’s Champions League exit to PSG reveal a flaw in the revamped competition?

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — On top of Europe in January. Out of the Champions League by early March. Liverpool’s reward for dominating the competition’s new-look league format was to run into Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. After losing 4-1 in a penalty shootout at Anfield, Liverpool coach Arne Slot says his team was “so, so, so unlucky” to meet “one of the best teams in Europe.” The round-of-16 contest finished 1-1 on aggregate after Ousmane Dembele’s first-half goal Tuesday cancelled out Liverpool’s 1-0 win in Paris in the first leg. It’s a quirk of the revamped competition that despite topping the league phase with wins over Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Liverpool then had to face a resurgent PSG.

