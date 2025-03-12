Does Liverpool’s Champions League exit to PSG reveal a flaw in the revamped competition?

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
PSG's Desire Doue celebrates after the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — On top of Europe in January. Out of the Champions League by early March. Liverpool’s reward for dominating the competition’s new-look league format was to run into Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. After losing 4-1 in a penalty shootout at Anfield, Liverpool coach Arne Slot says his team was “so, so, so unlucky” to meet “one of the best teams in Europe.” The round-of-16 contest finished 1-1 on aggregate after Ousmane Dembele’s first-half goal Tuesday cancelled out Liverpool’s 1-0 win in Paris in the first leg. It’s a quirk of the revamped competition that despite topping the league phase with wins over Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Liverpool then had to face a resurgent PSG.

