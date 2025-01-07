Dodgers trade Gavin Lux to Reds after signing South Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Second baseman Gavin Lux has been traded from the Dodgers to the Cincinnati Reds, three days after Los Angeles agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with infielder Hyeseong Kim. Los Angeles received minor league outfielder Mike Sirota, a grand-nephew of Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, and the Reds’ pick in competitive balance round A of the amateur draft in July, currently No. 37 overall. Lux had a $1,225,000 salary last year. He is eligible for arbitration this winter and next, then can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series. The 27-year-old was a member of the Dodgers’ World Series championship teams in 2020 and 2024.

