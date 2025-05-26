Dodgers sign RHP Chris Stratton and option RHP Bobby Miller to minors

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitcher Chris Stratton on Sunday and immediately put him in the bullpen for their series finale against the New York Mets.

Stratton was released by the Kansas City Royals last Thursday after compiling a 7.94 ERA in 12 appearances spanning 17 innings this season. The right-hander gave the Dodgers a fresh arm after their bullpen was taxed Friday night in a rain-delayed victory over the Mets that lasted 13 innings.

Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City and fellow right-hander J.P. Feyereisen was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Miller pitched two innings in relief during Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Mets after getting recalled from the minors earlier in the day. He allowed one run and three hits with one walk.

The 34-year-old Stratton is 41-27 with a 4.63 ERA in 371 games, including 42 starts, over 10 major league seasons with San Francisco (2016-18), the Los Angeles Angels (2019), Pittsburgh (2019-22), St. Louis (2022-23), Texas (2023) and Kansas City (2024-25). He won a World Series title in 2023 with the Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.