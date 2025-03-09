Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove out for the season after shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will miss the upcoming season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in parts of the last three seasons for the Dodgers. He had a 4-4 record with a 5.02 ERA last year, throwing in 39 games, including two starts. Manager Dave Roberts says Grove has been dealing with pain in the shoulder since last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.