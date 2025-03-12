Dodgers reward manager Dave Roberts with 4-year contract extension that runs through 2029

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dave Roberts has a signed a four-year contract extension to manage the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers through 2029. The team announced the deal Tuesday. Roberts heads into his 10th season at the helm with the highest winning percentage in major league history at .627 and a record of 851-507. The 52-year-old guided the team to World Series titles last year and in the pandemic-shortenened 2020 season. Under Roberts, the Dodgers have reached the playoffs each of the last nine years, which is a National League record, while winning four NL pennants and eight NL West titles.

