Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller has no fracture or significant bruising after getting struck by liner

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller still has a bit of a headache, but manager Dave Roberts says the 25-year-old right-hander slept fine and feels much better a day after getting hit on the head by a line drive. Roberts said he had spoken Friday with Miller, who was still in concussion protocol after getting struck by a 105.5 mph liner hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch in the first game of spring training Thursday. The manager says Miller indicated that there is no fracture or any significant bruising.

