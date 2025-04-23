Dodgers LHP Blake Snell to stop throwing for a couple days after experiencing discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell is going to stop throwing for a couple days after he felt some discomfort when he played catch Tuesday.

Snell is on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a $182 million, five-year contract in November.

“Blake, as he was playing catch, just didn’t feel great,” manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday night before a game against the Chicago Cubs. “So right now we’re going to slow play the throwing and probably get it looked at again when we get back home.”

The 32-year-old Snell is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts this season. It was unclear when the pitcher reported the issue; Roberts said before Tuesday’s 11-10 loss to the Cubs that Snell had played catch and “it went well.”

Roberts said Wednesday that he isn’t concerned at this point.

“Part of the messaging from us to Blake is it’s about later on in the season and if there’s any type of discomfort, let’s not try to fight through it,” Roberts said. “And so, given where we’re at right now on the calendar, not concerned at all, and even talking to Blake yesterday, wasn’t concerned.”

After signing Roki Sasaki in January, the Dodgers began the season with some pitching depth. But that depth is being tested.

Tyler Glasnow left Sunday’s win against the Rangers because of lower leg cramps, but the 31-year-old right-hander is on track to start Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.

The World Series champions also have some help on the way. Clayton Kershaw pitched three-plus innings of one-run ball in a rehab appearance with Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday. Tony Gonsolin was slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Kershaw, 37, is coming back from offseason surgeries on his toe and knee. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out four and walked one in his second rehab start.

“It was good. He came out of it well,” Roberts said. “Velocity was good. Got into the fourth inning. He’ll make a start next week, so really positive stuff.”

Roberts said Kershaw’s toe injury is getting better, but “it’s probably going to be something he’s going to have to deal with, and it’s not going to be pain-free.”

The Dodgers played without catcher Will Smith in their series finale against the Cubs. Smith had some left wrist soreness after making a tag at the plate in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s game.

Roberts said the team could get some imaging for Smith when it gets back to Los Angeles. The Dodgers are off Thursday before hosting Pittsburgh on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

