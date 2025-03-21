Dodgers-Cubs opener in Tokyo averages more than 25 million viewers in Japan, a record audience

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s first game of the Tokyo Series averaged more than 25 million viewers in Japan according to Major League Baseball, making it the most-watched MLB game in the country’s history. The audience for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs surpassed the 18.7 million viewers who tuned in for the first game of last year’s Seoul Series in South Korea, which featured the Dodgers against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers’ 6-3 win on Wednesday, which featured a towering solo home run by Shohei Ohtani, averaged more than 23 million Japanese viewers. The second game also featured pitcher Roki Sasaki making his Dodgers’ debut.

