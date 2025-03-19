Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

TOKYO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer and optioned left-hander Justin Wrobleski to the minors. To make room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Clayton Kershaw went on the 60-day injured list as expected. Last year, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games before missing the rest of the season with a left big toe injury. Kershaw is rehabbing after offseason surgeries. He’s expected back later in the season for his 18th year with the Dodgers.

