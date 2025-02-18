Djokovic loses to Berrettini in Doha, says no pain in hamstring

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Novak Djokovic was upset by Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the Qatar Open in the Serb’s first match since exiting the Australian Open with a hamstring injury. The 37-year-old Djokovic lost to the Italian for the first time in five career matches and will have to wait to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only players in the ATP Tour’s 100-win club. The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the Australian Open semifinals but retired from the last-four match against Alexander Zverev because of a hamstring injury.

