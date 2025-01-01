Djokovic has a plan, with the help of new coach Andy Murray, to take on the tennis newcomers

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — After winning just one tournament in 2024 — a Paris Olympics gold medal — former No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he, and with new coach Andy Murray’s input, has a plan to take on the game’s newcomers. Nothing radical, he says, but enough to give him a chance against the likes of 23-year-old top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year, and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who is 21 and who won Wimbledon and the French Open. The 37-year-old Djokovic said after his first-round win at the Brisbane International that he will spend the days ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12, with Murray viewing match videos of his younger rivals.

