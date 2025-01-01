Djokovic and Kyrgios lose in doubles to top-seeded team at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The new doubles team of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are out of the Brisbane International in the second round. The pair, granted a wild-card entry by tournament organizers, lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 Wednesday to the top-seeded team of Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus. DJokovic and Kyrgios won their opening doubles match, a crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping affair by both players at Pat Rafter Arena. Kyrgios lost his opening singles match after an 18-month absence from the tour due to injuries. Djokovic won his first singles match and will next play Gael Monfils, who he has a 19-0 record against.

