Djokovic and Kyrgios lose in doubles to top-seeded team at the Brisbane International

By The Associated Press
Australia's Nick Kyrgios, left, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrate during their doubles match against Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany in the Brisbane International, at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Darren England/AAP Image via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren England]

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The new doubles team of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are out of the Brisbane International in the second round. The pair, granted a wild-card entry by tournament organizers, lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 Wednesday to the top-seeded team of Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus. DJokovic and Kyrgios won their opening doubles match, a crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping affair by both players at Pat Rafter Arena. Kyrgios lost his opening singles match after an 18-month absence from the tour due to injuries. Djokovic won his first singles match and will next play Gael Monfils, who he has a 19-0 record against.

