Dixon heats up in 2nd half to lead Villanova to 68-66 win over No. 9 UConn

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Villanova held on for a 68-66 victory over No. 9 UConn after the Huskies’ Alex Karaban missed two free throws with 3.1 seconds left. Wooga Poplar added 18 points for Villanova (11-5, 4-1 Big East), which led by as many as 12 points in the second half. Solo Ball scored 16 points to lead UConn (12-4, 4-1). The Huskies had won eight in a row since dropping all three games in the Maui Invitational in November. Karaban finished with 10 points.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.