Division II’s Daemen, the last unbeaten NCAA men’s team this season, takes its 1st loss

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — There are no unbeaten teams left in NCAA men’s college basketball — at any level. Daemen University, located in the Buffalo, New York, suburb of Amherst, lost in the Division II men’s tournament. The Wildcats were defeated by St. Thomas Aquinas in the second round of the East Regional, 79-74. Daemen finishes the season 28-1. It was 3-0 against St. Thomas Aquinas this season before the season-ending loss.

