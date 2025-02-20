Division II women’s coach Tom Shirley of Jefferson reaches 900 victories

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jefferson University coach Tom Shirley has reached 900 career wins, the second women’s coach in Division II history to hit that milestone. Shirley hit No. 900 when the Rams beat Caldwell University 58-33 on Wednesday night. Shirley has spent the last 35 years of his 43-year coaching career at the Philadelphia school. He is the active Division II career wins leader and trails only Barbara Stevens (1,058) on the overall list.

