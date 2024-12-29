Discriminatory chants aimed at Vlahovic prompt brief suspension of Juventus-Fiorentina match

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Discriminatory chants aimed at Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic by visiting Fiorentina fans prompted a two-minute suspension during the first half of a Serie A match. Vlahovic played for Fiorentina before transferring to Juventus three years ago. Vlahovic appeared to tell the referee about the chants. The ref then stopped play to gather the teams and order a warning announcement to be made over the stadium’s public address system. The announcement said that the match would be suspended definitively if there were more discriminatory chants. Play then resumed.

