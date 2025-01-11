‘Disappointed’ Conte confirms star winger Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Title-chasing Napoli looks set to lose another one of its key players who helped it win its last Serie A crown. Napoli coach Antonio Conte has confirmed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club in the January transfer window amid reports the 23-year-old’s entourage is already in talks with Paris Saint-Germain. Kvaratskhelia was a relative unknown when he joined Napoli in 2022 from Georgian team Dinamo Batumi for a reported fee of 10 million euros. But the Georgia international became fundamental in Napoli earning its first Serie A title in 33 years. So much so that he earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli hero Diego Maradona.

