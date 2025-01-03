Dirk Koetter retires after 1 season as offensive coordinator at Boise State

Dirk Koetter has announced his retirement after just one season as Boise State’s offensive coordinator. Koetter, a former head coach at Boise State and 42-year veteran of the profession, questioned the direction college football is taking. He cited the transfer portal and the advent of name, image and likeness payments to athletes. The Broncos won the Mountain West championship and earned the No. 3 seed and a bye in the College Football Playoff this season. They lost 31-14 to Penn State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.