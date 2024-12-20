Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens said refused to enter a game earlier this month, has been waived

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore has waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson following a brief and troubled stint with the team in which the Ravens said he refused to enter a game against Philadelphia. Johnson received a one-game suspension for that. He missed last weekend’s win over the New York Giants. Baltimore then said it had excused him from practice this week. He was cut loose on Friday as the Ravens prepare for a big game against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Baltimore also activated defensive back Desmond King and wide receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad. The Ravens ruled out receiver Nelson Agholor because of a concussion, and Rashod Bateman is questionable.

