Dillon Tate and Blue Jays agree to a 1-year contract paying $1.4 million while in major leagues

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Dillon Tate and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a one-year contract that pays $1.4 million while in the major leagues. He can earn performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 45 and 50 games as a pitcher. Tate was claimed by Toronto off waivers from Baltimore on Sept. 1 and had a 5.40 ERA in four appearances. The 30-year-old became a free agent in November when the Blue Jays failed to offer a 2025 contract. Tate is 7-14 with a 4.09 ERA in 190 big league starts. He missed the 2023 season with a right elbow flexor strain.

