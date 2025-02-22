Diego Chara set to reach another milestone in long career with the Timbers

PORTLAND (AP) — When the Portland Timbers open their 50th season, one of the club’s most impactful players will celebrate his own milestone. Midfielder Diego Chara could appear in his 400th career match — all played with the Timbers — when Portland hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. Chara already set the Major League Soccer record for matches played with a single club last season when he surpassed Chris Wondolowski’s record of 376, set with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.