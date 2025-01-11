Dickinson’s 8th double-double lifts No. 11 Kansas to 54-40 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. as No. 11 Kansas pulled away from Cincinnati for a 54-40 victory on Saturday. The Jayhawks held the Bearcats scoreless for more than six minutes in the second half to spark 14-0 run. The 40 points are the fewest for the Bearcats in head coach Wes Miller’s four seasons. Zeke Mayo scored eight points for Kansas which has won three straight. Dillon Mitchell scored 10 points for Cincinnati which fell to 0-4 in the Big 12.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.