Dickinson scores 25, Mayo goes for 24 to lead No. 9 Kansas over Kansas St. 84-74
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 25 points and Zeke Mayo scored 24 to lead No. 9 Kansas over Kansas State 84-74 on Saturday.
Kansas (13-4, 4-2 Big 12) built a big lead to start the game and then kept K-State at arm’s length. The Wildcats (7-10, 1-5) never got closer than six points.
Mayo had 14 points in the first half. Dajuan Harris Jr. had nine in the first half and six in the second.
With a chance to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to five, Max Jones missed a corner 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining.
Coleman Hawkins led the Wildcats with 15 points and 10 assists.
Kansas State: The Wildcats need to avoid big runs. A 14-0 run to start the game made it an up-hill climb all day. The Jayhawks’ biggest lead was 16 points.
Kansas: The Jayhawks need KJ Adams Jr. to heal quickly. Adams suffered a partially separated right shoulder against Iowa State on Wednesday and is expected to miss several games. The Jayhawks got little production outside of Dickinson from their inside players.
The 14-0 run. Kansas hit five of its first six shots, including going 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, while K-State missed its first seven shots. The Wildcats went into halftime trailing 39-29.
K-State managed to stay in the game despite shooting just 23.1% from 3-point range. The Wildcats were just 2 of 15 in the first half. They shot 4 of 11 after halftime.
Kansas State remains on the road Wednesday night at No. 25 Baylor. Kansas visits TCU on Wednesday night.
