Diamondbacks, right-hander Kendall Graveman finalize a $1.35 million, 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Graveman has finalized a $1.35 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced on Monday. Graveman, 34, figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer’s role. He missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

