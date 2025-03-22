Diamondbacks reward closer candidate Justin Martinez with $18 million, 5-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona hard-throwing right-hander Justin Martinez has agreed to an $18 million, five-year contract even as he continues to compete for the role of Diamondbacks closer. The contract was announced on Saturday by Arizona. The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salary in 2025. Manager Torey Lovullo says he is still considering Martinez, left-hander A.J. Puk and right-hander Kevin Ginkel for the closer role. Martinez had eight saves and a 2.48 ERA despite 36 walks in 72 2/3 innings in 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.