Diamondbacks LHP Blake Walston to undergo Tommy John surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Blake Walston will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo tells reporters it’s “terrible news,” but Walston is going to “come back stronger than ever.” The 23-year-old Walston went 1-0 with a 4.42 ERA in seven appearances for Arizona last season, including two starts. The Diamondbacks selected Walston with the 26th pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.