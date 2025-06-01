Diamondbacks’ Corbin Burnes leaves game against the Nationals with an apparent injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes was lifted after just 70 pitches Sunday against Washington with an apparent injury.

Arizona led 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Burnes allowed a single by C.J. Abrams with two outs. The right-hander then gestured toward the dugout with his glove and yelled in frustration.

Jalen Beeks replaced Burnes and gave up an RBI single before getting the third out.

Burnes allowed a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts. He’s 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 starts on the season.

Arizona signed Burnes to a $210 million, six-year contract before the season. He’s been effective, but the Diamondbacks have dealt with a slew of pitching injuries. Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) is out for the season, Eduardo Rodríguez (shoulder) is on the injured list, and reliever A.J. Puk (elbow) is on the IL as well.

Arizona allowed 10 runs in the first inning Saturday, its ninth loss in 10 games.

