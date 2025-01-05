Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amad Diallo’s late equalizer secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool on Sunday.

The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win.

United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later.

Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box.

Late drama

Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, left, scores his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Matthews

Raul Jimenez scored a 91st-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

It was Jimenez’s second penalty of the match as Fulham twice came from a goal down at Craven Cottage.

Relegation-fighting Ipswich went ahead through Sam Szmodics in the 38th and Jimenez leveled from the spot in the 69th.

Ipswich went in front again through Liam Delap’s penalty in the 71st and looked like climbing out of the relegation zone.

But when Jimenez was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot again.

Jimenez made no mistake and fired into the top corner to share the points.

Fulham is ninth and six points off the top four, while Ipswich is 18th and below Wolverhampton on goal difference, having played a game more.

