Devin McGlockton completes three-point play with 0.6 seconds left as Vanderbilt beat South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin McGlockton completed a three-point play with 0.6 seconds left, after making a block at the other end, to give Vanderbilt a 66-63 victory over South Carolina. Leading 63-61, Vanderbilt guard AJ Hoggard lost control of the ball in the lane and grabbed the ankle of South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles with 41.1 seconds left. After a review, the officials called a Flagrant 1 foul. Murray-Boyles made the two free throws to tie it at 63-all and South Carolina got the ball back. McGlockton blocked a shot at the rim by Nick Pringle with 11.1 left and Hoggard was short on a jumper at the other end. But McGlockton grabbed the rebound and made a shot while being fouled.

