Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes suffers apparent serious injury against the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes went down with what appeared to be a serious injury with 1:48 left in New Jersey’s 2-0 loss Sunday night to the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes went down hard after a collision with the Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel, who stood next to him and appeared to encourage him. Then Hughes left the ice holding his right arm. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said he didn’t have an update on Hughes.

