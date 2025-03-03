Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom saves 22 shots in first game action since late January

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom played in his first game in more than five weeks. He took a shutout into the third period Sunday night before giving up two power-play goals in a 2-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Markstrom had been sidelined since Jan. 22 because of a strained knee ligament. The injury cost him a chance to play for his native Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He made 22 saves in the loss.

