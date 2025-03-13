Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton out for the rest of the regular season because of injury

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils will be without another key player for an extended period of time. The team announced Thursday that No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season because of an undisclosed lower-body injury. Hamilton was injured March 4 at Dallas. The Devils won’t have top center Jack Hughes for the rest of the season and the playoffs after he underwent shoulder surgery. New Jersey is solidly in third place in the Metropolitan Division and on track to make the playoffs after missing last year.

