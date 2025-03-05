Devils coach Sheldon Keefe fined $25,000 for arguing with officials after Jack Hughes’ injury

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe has been fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct toward officials that led to his ejection from his team’s game at Vegas on Sunday. Keefe was incensed that no penalty was called when star center Jack Hughes crashed into the boards and left with what looked like a significant injury. Hughes and Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights got tangled up on the play. The Devils also lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton to injury in their most recent game Tuesday at Dallas.

