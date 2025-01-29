Devils captain Nico Hischier is week to week with injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is considered week to week with injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Hischier’s status following his team’s morning skate. Hischier is out for the Devils’ game Wednesday night against Philadelphia and figures to miss Sunday’s at Buffalo, as well. Keefe said team doctors would evaluate Hischier next week and go from there. The 26-year-old center from Switzerland has been out since minutes after getting cross-checked in the midsection by Montreal’s Nick Suzuki during the teams’ game Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.