Devils activate goalie Jacob Markstrom off IR and will start him Sunday versus Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is slated to start at Vegas in his first game in five-plus weeks. Markstrom had been sidelined since Jan. 22 because of a strained knee ligament. The injury cost him a chance to play for his native Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe says Markstrom is “the emotional leader of our team.” Markstrom was activated from injured reserve before the matchup with the Golden Knights. Fellow goalie Nico Daws was sent to the minors.

