Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart suspended and fined by NBA after flagrant-foul ejection in loss to Pacers

By The Associated Press
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) gestures as he leaves the court following his ejection from the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons was suspended by the NBA on Friday for one game without pay after the forward/center picked up a sixth flagrant-foul point this season. The league announced the suspension Friday. It also announced a $50,000 fine for Stewart making “inappropriate and objectionable gestures” after his ejection in Wednesday’s loss  at Indiana. Stewart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the second quarter.

