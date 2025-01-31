Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart suspended and fined by NBA after flagrant-foul ejection in loss to Pacers

NEW YORK (AP) — Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons was suspended by the NBA on Friday for one game without pay after the forward/center picked up a sixth flagrant-foul point this season. The league announced the suspension Friday. It also announced a $50,000 fine for Stewart making “inappropriate and objectionable gestures” after his ejection in Wednesday’s loss at Indiana. Stewart received a Flagrant 2 and was ejected in the second quarter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.