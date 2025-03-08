Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a $1 million, 1-year contract

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have signed right-hander José Urquidy to a $1 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for the 2026 season. Urquidy, who turns 30 on May 1, had Tommy John surgery on June 5. He also had the operation in 2017. Urquidy’s club option is worth $4 million, and he can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses based on games started next year. Urquidy was placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his rehab from his elbow surgery. The Tigers also placed right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long on the 60-day IL.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.