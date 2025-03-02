Detroit OF Meadows out indefinitely with nerve issue in throwing arm

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detroit center fielder Parker Meadows is out indefinitely with a nerve issue in his throwing arm. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Saturday that there is no timetable for his return from the issue in his upper right arm. The Tigers haven’t yet ruled him out for Opening Day but for now he can’t do any baseball activities. Meadows was injured in Detroit’s spring training opener on February 22 on a throw from center field. It took some time to pinpoint what the problem was before the Tigers announced that he’d be out indefinitely.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.