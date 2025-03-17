Detroit draws 14,288 fans to watch PWHL game, setting U.S. record for pro women’s hockey game

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens played in front of 14,288 fans Sunday night, setting an attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States. The Professional Women’s Hockey League game broke the mark as part of its Takeover Tour of potential expansion venues at Little Caesars Arena, a year after 13,736 fans watched women on the same sheet of ice at the home of the Detroit Red Wings. Denver drew 14,018 fans to set the previous U.S. record two months ago in another neutral-site game featuring the Frost and the Montreal Victoire.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.