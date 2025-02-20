Details of Tyler Alexander’s $1 million, 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers
Details of Tyler Alexander’s $1 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers:
2025 base salary: $1 million
Performance bonuses:
$50,000 for 40 innings
$100,000 for 60 innings
$125,000 for 80 innings
$150,000 for 90 innings
$175,000 for 100 innings
$200,000 for 110 innings
$200,000 for 120 innings
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.