Dest returns from knee surgery after more than 10 months out of action

American defender Sergiño Dest has returned from knee surgery after more than 10 months out of action. The 24-year-old Dest entered in the 67th minute for PSV Eindhoven against Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Dest was loaned from Barcelona to PSV in August 2023 before agreeing a four-year contract with PSV in June last year. The outside back scored two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games before tearing an ACL in training on April 20. He has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup. Host PSV beat Heerenveen 2-1 and is second in the Dutch top tier behind leader Ajax.

