Despite quick exit in playoffs, Chargers made plenty of strides in Jim Harbaugh’s 1st season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — In his first season back in the NFL, Jim Harbaugh made plenty of strides in rebuilding the Los Angeles Chargers. Saturday’s loss to Houston in an AFC wild-card round game, though, showed how much more work remains. The Chargers won 11 games during the regular season as Harbaugh delivered on what he set out to do when he held his first news conference as coach on Feb. 1, 2024. Harbaugh was able to instill a physical mindset and confidence, and general manager Joe Hortiz was aggressive in making moves throughout the season.

