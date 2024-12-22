Despite poor shooting, No. 6 Alabama easily beats Kent State 81-54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama shot 26% from 3-point range, 51% from the free throw line, committed 19 turnovers and still managed to beat Kent State 81-54. Mark Sears led No. 6 Alabama with 16 points but also committed five turnovers; six of his 16 points came from the free throw line. The Crimson Tide (10-2) also got 13 points and three steals from Aden Holloway. Clifford Omoruyi (14 rebounds) and Grant Nelson (12) played a big role in Alabama’s plus-20 rebounding margin. Kent State (8-3) was led by nine points each from VonCameron Davis, Marquis Barnett and Delrecco Gillespie.

